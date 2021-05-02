I have tried to be silent but I need to know if I am the only one who has experienced this problem when trying to locate a contractor.
I had a water leak in January 2021. I had four contractors come out at different times to view the scope of work I needed. All want me to sign a contingency contract before I receive a quote. This type of business response sounds very fishy to me.
I have not been able to receive a quote but given responses such as we don’t want to get into a bidding war. When I asked this one highly recommended company out of Belton if you can’t give me a quote then can you tell me based upon this area is the pricing lower or mid or high priced.
I loved his response ... NOT! “Well we are not the highest but we not the lowest. It requires a lot of time to build a quote.”
I read a contingency contract from another contractor if I canceled the work after they had started it, I would owe 50 percent of the total invoice amount. It also stated they were not responsible for any personal damage or personal missing items.
Another contractor in Temple wanted me to send him the insurance adjustor quote/estimate. He wanted me to email it to him first before he would quote. He now will not respond. Why is it so difficult to obtain a quote?
Is my request out of line or unjust? All I want is a quote to find an honest, reliable, non sketchy and insured company who stands behind their work! Is that too much to ask?
Janice Divis
Temple