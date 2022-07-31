Bernadette Hickman’s Letter to the Editor published in the Telegram July 22 edition was a well stated opinion with which I wholeheartedly agree.
The published remarks of our current Temple city manager regarding the same subject matter, DEI, in the same edition, were divisive and defensive. Her comments ignited a firestorm with even recommending such unnecessary government to the citizens of Temple.
The City Council should summarily reject the city manager’s woke recommendation. I ask Council members, who own and operate their own businesses, do you have a DEI czar in your business?
Please put this matter to rest before this city manager and City Council are remembered for creating an unnecessary initiative against the will of the citizens and are put out to pasture.
Gene Deutscher
Temple