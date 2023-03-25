I am a retired city worker, was a troubleshooter on call 24 hours a night when it was my shift. We alternated between shifts.
People don’t realize we only have four or five brush trucks. You have to stop, set up, climb up to where the seat is to control the boom, climb back down and after you load up the truck, you have to go unload and start again.
This takes time people! In all the years that I worked for the city of Temple, all I’ve heard was all they do is ride around in those city trucks, wasting gas and time. What they didn’t know was after I was finished with my first, second and third job I was headed to my next job.
You know city workers did not get a raise for seven years if memory serves me right. We had to look for a part time job to make ends meet.
City workers are not appreciated! Even though city of Temple put flyers in water bills explaining where our water line or sewer line stops and the customers responsibility starts they yell at you, call you all kinds of names, saying we were lazy, didn’t want to do our job.
We had to be nice to them, if one or two called in to your supervisor you would have to explain to him why you “cursed at him” and said “something negative” when you didn’t. Either you got wrote up or fired depending on your supervisor. City workers are underappreciated.
You say why stay? I had to work somewhere. This was better than not working! Good day.
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple