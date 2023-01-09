I just read this at Tdtnews.com, “The largest item approved by the Council was for the purchase of 23 different vehicles from Randall Reed’s Planet Ford 635 of Humble. The purchase totaled $1,077,421 and would provide vehicles for multiple departments across the city.”
The first thing that came to mind is why $1.07 million of our local taxes is going to Humble?
I pass by Johnson Brothers Ford in Temple almost daily. Why didn’t they receive this order and keep our tax money local? Could they not fill the order? If they could, but the Humble dealership was cheaper, did the Council give Johnson Brothers a chance to match it?
I have no affiliation with Johnson Brothers Ford but I’d prefer to see our tax money remain local instead of sending it to another municipality. When the vehicles need warranty work, is the city going to take them to Humble? With the economy projected to slow down dramatically in the next few months, I’d have preferred to keep over a million dollars of our money with a company that employs our neighbors and support their families.
I’m confident that the employees at Randle Reed’s Planet 635 Ford in Humble are very grateful and extremely eager to “vote” for you again.
Richard Lewis
Temple