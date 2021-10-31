It’s past time for federal regulations requiring all entertainment production companies that use any form of firearm to employ independent outside agencies to police the use of those firearms on sets ... and helicopters, too. The Hollywood political influence is so strong that it is unlikely to happen. That notwithstanding, that industry deserves a great deal more oversight and regulation than it gets. The recent killing by Alec Baldwin is but one example of the need for it.
Furthermore, those regulations should include — at a minimum — that everyone who handles a firearm on a movie set be made to go through a basic firearms class and be certified for the duration of that production with repeated training for subsequent productions. Repetition reinforces learning. Training should cover basic firearm safety — all are loaded, don’t point one at anything you don’t intend to kill, don’t “play” (act the fool) with them — and more specifically information about each firearm they are to handle including how to load and clear it and its specific caliber ... in other words the same sorts of things anyone has to learn to get a concealed carry license.
Additionally, instructors should come from an independent agency pool from outside the industry without any producers, directors, backers or anyone associated with a production having any choice in the selection of the instructor.
Such an agency would make a great second gig for off-duty and retired law enforcement officers.
Robert Hutchins
Temple