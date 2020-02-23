Have you ever heard of: Ineptocracy (in-ep-toc’-ra-cy)?
The definition is: a system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing, and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers.
Sounds like socialism to me. I think this is where this country is headed if a Democrat gets elected. How many politicians can you name that fit this description? I’ll name some of the ones I think fit this description: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Buttigieg.
By the way, Buttigieg's father, Joseph Buttigieg, was a Marxist Communist. Goggle Joseph Buttigieg and you will see. I wonder what still lingers in his thinking from his father’s upbringing. It would really be scary if he was elected president. I’m wondering how his upbringing would influence him if he was president.
The least capable producers are all the people now in the U.S. that want everything for free and feel that they are entitled. How many can you name that fit into the Ineptocracy system?
Bill England
Temple