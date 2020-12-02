Oh Mr. Lynn Woolley...
I cannot believe that we went through the same Temple Independent School District during the 1960s and 1970s.
We do have white American studies. It is called American history. These other courses will show other stories of history in our country. Furthermore, the Republican governor appointed the State Board of Education, which approves the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills that all Texas Public Schools must follow.
Personally, I would love to take both of the new courses and applaud those who made this next step of American Freedom of Education available to the next generation.
Also, I implore the citizenry who are proponents of President Trump to understand that I am an American ... not a communist, socialist nor Marxist. I am an American. I merely do not vote the way some other Americans do. It is democracy.
Betsi Chamlee
Temple