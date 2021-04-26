Facts came into my mail box this week from “Vote Yes for Temple College.” These facts make voting “No” the obvious choice.
We are being asked to vote “Yes” for spending $124.9 million for expansion and improvement at Temple College.
The facts also say that over the past 50 years, taxpayers approved only $33 million in bonds for Temple College.
Now we are being asked to spend at one time almost four times the Temple bond total of the last 50 years! The Temple College board of trustees is modeling itself after our free spending U.S. Congress.
What especially offends me in the “Vote Yes” flyer is the headline “Won’t Cost Age 65-plus a Single Penny.” I am 76. Why should I vote “Yes” simply because it will cost me nothing?
How ethical is it for retired persons to expect younger persons to pay off this huge bond in our place?
Don’t mortgage the future by supporting this gigantic wish list of fluff!
Carole Fry Owen
Temple