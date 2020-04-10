I watched the state of the union report, hoping to hear our president talk to the nation. I learned some people who are civilized, educated and honored with the job to represent the people of the greatest nation on earth can make fools of themselves on national television.
People did not respect President Trump as he was speaking. You may not respect the man; but should respect the office. Sleeping, talking, flipping directions and sitting on ones hands is not respect.
Then when President Trump finished what I saw appalled, angered and saddened me. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pulled a real inexcusable stunt and was blatantly disrespectable. Just what is she teaching our children? They saw a woman with no manners; determined to go down in history as the bad girl in Congress. The women’s movement just got set back five to 10 years.
She needs to be sanctioned at the very least. With this kind of leadership we the people need all the extra blessing God may choose to provide. Some people prayers are hollow.
We as a nation are in grave place. We are almost as evil as Sodom and Gomorrah. I am certain God put President Trump in office to expose evil in our government and to return respectability of our nation.
We need to get back to being a God-fearing people again. Freedom is a terrible thing to lose. God bless America until Jesus comes again.
Lonnie Glenn
Moody