I see our current “conundramonious” situation as a sign that things are finally changing for the better. Good over evil if you will. I have been praying for this event for years now and I am thrilled this planet will finally have relief from the disastrous outcome of having man- kind around for far too long.
Losing 500 million lives would be a great start for getting rid of the “Thieves, Hypocrites and the Losers” that I have been ranting about for years now. Maybe we can enjoy being in a world and an environment where “Common Sense and the Golden Rule” will be all we need.
Always remember that “common sense” does not require a study. It’s going to be a hoot not having to lock our homes and vehicles anymore.
John Stennett
Temple