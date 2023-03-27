State Sen. Mayes Middleton, President Middleton Oil, operates over 60 wells in South Texas and along the Texas coastline.
He is also involved in banking, farming, and ranching and in association with Empower Texans. Now a defunct group, Empower Texans was run by millionaires/billionaires providing funding for various public candidates. (Ref: Living Blue in Texas).
Previously a member of the Texas House of Representatives, Middleton has now authored Senate Bill 434 restricting access to Texas beaches. Senate Bill 434 would negate the Texas Open Beaches Act (1959), and reduce public access to Texas beaches.
It would also allow upland property owners to determine the boundaries of public beaches, down to the tidal high-water mark. If the bill passes, Texans could be viewing “private property” or “no trespassing” signs on their trek to the beach.
Another aspect would no longer occur. Beach restoration, cleaning and improvements funded by public money would cease. The result: diminished appearance, disappearing flora/fauna and eroding shorelines.
One project identified by the Telegram as ready to go, is a beach “renourishment” project at Jamaica beach in Galveston. It would be canceled along with unenforceable set-back restrictions by the Texas Land Office.
Interpretations of SB 434 are many and it is being challenged. Keep Texas beaches open and beautiful for Texans and envied by others.
Almost 50 years ago, a military assignment brought me to Texas. The beaches are an aspect of Texas that I love. Contact your Texas state Representative and Senator. Politely ask, “vote ‘No’ on SB 434.”
David F. Barrows
Temple