This topic is very controversial, so I’ll reference my statements to the “Great Barrington Declaration,” a document compiled by eminent doctors of world repute.
First, the mortality rate for COVID-19 is not 3 or 4 percent, but 0.2 percent. That means that of all those infected by the disease, only 2 out of 1,000 can be expected to die.
Second, because of the lock-down 183 million people worldwide are expected to starve to death.
Third, children who are infected have a fatality rate less than the annual flu.
Fourth, people more than 70 do have a rather high fatality rate. Other factors, like being overweight and having diabetes, increase the risk for older folks.
I am 91 years old, overweight and have diabetes, so I have the greatest reason of anyone to fear the COVID-19.
For verification of my statements, please go to www.gbdeclaration.org. You can read for yourself the results of scientific studies that have been repeated 82 times with the same results. The online document will also show a list of cosigners.
Those of you who care enough to follow through might wonder why we have seen so much contrary information on the news?
I might add that I am a subscriber to the Hillsdale College publication, “Imprimis,” which has a subscriber base of 5.6 million people. It’s free.
James D Fox
Temple