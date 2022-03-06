After reading Ms. Pfiester’s letter to the editor I see that Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well.
She alluded to a “forged alliance” with Putin, without citation, of providing foreign funds to Republicans. She accused President Trump of “blackmailing” Zelensky for “dirt on Biden” in exchange for defensive weapons. Both of these accusations are untrue.
President Trump asked Zelensky to look into dealings between Burisma and Hunter Biden because Joe Biden is on video demanding the termination of the special prosecutor investigating his son or the Obama administration would deny $1 billion in aid to Ukraine. Well guess what, the prosecutor was fired, there’s the quid pro quo that you’re desperately looking for.
Pfiester should know that Trump actually sent Ukraine offensive weapons where the Obama administration sent them blankets. Obama is on video telling Medvedev that he’d “have more flexibility” after his election in 2012, that sure sounds more like a “forged alliance” than your baseless accusation against Trump.
If Trump and Putin were allied as you claim, why didn’t Russia take Ukraine during his presidency? The fact is that Putin knew better and waited until a weak president was in office. Russia’s main export is oil and Biden exempted that from his “crippling” sanctions because we are buying Russian oil, thus funding Putin’s offensive. Keep in mind that every time you fill up with gas that you are funding Putin’s army that is killing civilians because of Biden’s abysmal decisions.
Richard Lewis
Temple