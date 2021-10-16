I read an article Oct. 4 about leaked records of financial secrets. They named it the Pandora because of the box.
It stated that hundreds of leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug lords are hiding their investments in mansions, yachts, beachfront homes, etc.
They listed a number of the 330 current and former politicians but none were listed from the United States. What about those — Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, the Clintons, etc. I’m not omitting the Republicans because I’m sure there are some among them.
Why can’t we get a list from our country so we can see where our hospitals, teacher salaries, firefighters salaries and public servants salaries disappear to, not to mention the money that could be spent on infrastructure without taxing the middle class to death.
Lois Bland
Temple