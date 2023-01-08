I wanted to clarify a recent misunderstanding concerning a generous bike donation to Feed My Sheep Temple.
A letter to the editor on Tuesday stated that we received a donation of $14,000 to purchase 15 bikes. This rightfully created concern over the price of the bikes as this would make them roughly just under $1,000 apiece. The actual donation was for $1,400 and with this we purchased 15 bikes making them roughly $93.33 a piece which is a very good value in today’s economy.
I know it is not a large matter, but as executive director of Feed My Sheep Temple, I wanted to clarify this misunderstanding as good use of financial donations is very important to our organization.
Jeff Stegall
Temple