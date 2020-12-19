Reading some of the letters to the editor is scary. If the majority of people lack intelligence and are Trumpette brainwashed then our nation is in trouble. All the hyped lies about socialism is one sign of being unlearned. We all receive and pay to have the benefits that make our lives livable. Understand the Bible if you want to see the example of socialism.
And the election fraud is fake news. Without absentee voting many people who are in nursing/care facilities, living in other states working, students or military would not be able to vote. While I was a Texas resident living in Iowa as a student I voted legally. Some of the whining complainers might not have thought about those reasons for mail-in ballots. All ballots have to be checked for accuracy of who is voting whether in person or by mail.
For people who actually believe that the Democrats invented the coronavirus or that it is not a serious and deadly disease need to go to the hospitals and see the stress on the hospital workers who are overwhelmed with treating patients with COVID-19 or standing by as they die.
And the Confederate Flag is not the flag of the United States of America. It is a flag of defiance, division and wanting to keep certain people subservient. Let’s hope we can all learn from our lack of wisdom and compassion. Yes, I am the retired Qoheleth, Jr. formerly of Buckholts.
Gary Kleypas
Temple