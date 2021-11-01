Nuclear is already safe energy.
A recent editorial stated that nuclear could be a safe energy but what it failed to state was that nuclear energy is already safe energy, in fact, the safest energy in the world based on death rates. The article even stated that less than 50 people have been killed by nuclear plant radiation exposure and all of those were first responders at the Chernobyl accident in 1986. The other two nuclear power plant accidents mentioned were Three Mile Island in 1979 and Fukushima in 2011, where neither had any radiation-exposed death. We are talking about a 50-year timeline.
You cannot get safer than safe. However, if you study the data from the hydroelectric dam approach to energy, you will easily find that tens of thousands have died from dam collapses in just the last century and it is a given that millions have died from exposure to the pollutants from fossil fuels.
While renewables, wind and solar, seem to be a safe energy source, the extraction of materials to build the capturing hardware has a very serious track record of accidental deaths. All the data from the previous statements can be found with Google, so there is no secrets or conspiracy here.
The current administration wants to fund $500 billion in energy infrastructure, mostly for the wrong source of energy — renewables. What they should be investing in is utilizing 4,000 years of stored nuclear fuel in just the U.S. with advance molten salt fast neutron reactor technology. Look it up.
Martin Kral
Temple