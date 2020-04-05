Paul Madrigal wrote in a letter to the editor that he was getting “tired of seeing pro-Republican bias in the Telegram.” I am so thankful the Telegram has conservative stories in it.
Being conservative does not necessarily mean you are a Republican, just as being liberal does not necessarily mean you are a Democrat. Perhaps Madrigal enjoys many of the AP stores, which I am also tired of, in the Telegram that are blatantly pro-Democrat, liberal, biased, inaccurate, with the writer’s personal opinions showing hatefulness toward President Trump.
The Telegram is an honest publication in that they print stories that are both conservative and liberal. As for President Trump, there are some things people don’t like about him, people that hate him, their hair is on fire and their knees are jerking, trying to get him out of office and the liberal media with their constant lies about him.
But what a wonderful change, Donald Trump is maybe the first president who has done everything he said he would do except the things Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have been able to stop him by going to liberal judges. He loves this country and the people and I hope he gets re-elected to stop the socialists and progressive Democrats that are on a path that will destroy this great country. No one could do a better job dealing with COVID-19 than he has.
And thank you, Temple Telegram, for the fair and honest newspaper we have.
Bill England
Temple