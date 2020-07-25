In response to Mr. Creed’s letter printed July 8, I assure him that I do not see the masks as an issue of rights, but an issue of truth.
To suggest a low value of life underlies my unwillingness to comply with orders to wear masks is insulting to those of us who do not.
I site two reputable sources that should be carefully read. The Mayo Clinic says that nearly all masks in use protect the wearer only. The New England Journal of Medicine May 21 issue can be accessed at their website.
A few abbreviated quotes: “We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little if any protection from infection.” “In many cases, the desire for masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety.” “Masks may help increase a perceived sense of safety and well being.” “Although such reactions may not be logical, we are all subject to fear and anxiety.”
The writers advised hospital administrators to continue to require their personnel to wear masks as a means of helping them feel that their employers are looking out for their welfare.
Wearing a mask does little for you, but if it gives you a good feeling, though misguided sense of caring for others, help yourself. But don’t criticize others for acting on the basis of the information that tells the truth.
Mike Bergman
Salado