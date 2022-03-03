Texas leads in censoring history, while those opposed to the “mainstream media” are now hypocritically glued to Ukrainian doubletalk on TV.
Namely, we illegally invaded Iraq and were told lies first about them attacking us on 9/11, then that they had WMD, then that we were there for “democracy,” though we didn’t invade Saudi Arabia which is not a democracy and beheads people.
We’re shown: Ukrainian refugees, not those we created in Afghanistan, Syria, etc.; a reporter joking about Ukrainian Molotov cocktails, but not that Iraqis had a legal right to resist our occupation (20 years in Afghanistan); demonstrations against Russia, when in New York about 100,000 demonstrated against the war on Iraq and that was buried on about page 19 of the Times; are told of war crimes in Ukraine but not our war crimes in the Middle East.
The Hearst newspapers 120 years ago, for profiteering, promoted the Spanish American war. Still, the media seeks “eyeballs” (their term) to elicit crocodile tears, for advertisers’ profit. The U.S. invaded Latin American about 25 times, including in recent history Panama, Grenada and once overthrew Venezuela, and Yugoslavia, Libya, Iran, the Congo, etc.
Ukraine has a comedian president; we had our actor Reagan’s contras killing democratic Central Americans.
Parades may pop up in Belton for Ukraine, as before for the illegal U.S. invasions. Only the military contractors benefited from American lies, with 8,000 soldiers dead in the Middle East and 58,000 in Vietnam.
Jose Martinez
Temple