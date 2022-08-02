Regarding Saturday’s lead story, “City Officials Scrap Hiring of Diversity Firm,” readers should thank the City Council. They listened to The People.
But The Closet Council did it under cover. There was no public vote on this issue of immense public interest.
Even creation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission several years ago seems an executive decision. See if you can find a public Council vote to create this divisive body.
The DEI issue in Temple has not been put to bed!
Why does the city need a DEI Commission? The city canceled the commission’s July and August meetings. Council seems not to want the DEI Commission’s advice. Or perhaps Council did not want public scrutiny? It is time to scrap the DEI Commission itself. Temple does not need it!
If the city’s aim is to divide our community, at least “Diversity” should be less laughable. Add a commission seat for the Men’s Community. Add a seat for the White Community. Two major Temple demographics have no voice now!
Then there is the commission’s name itself. “Equity” is a dirty word. Why does Temple want a commission to achieve equal outcome and not the equal opportunity of “Equality”?
I suggest a new name: “Diversity, Excellence and Inclusion Commission” What citizens want is Excellence (and Equality), not Equity.
Full press ahead against DEI in Temple!
Carole Owen
Temple