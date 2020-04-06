As a longtime Telegram reader, I have wondered how many days could a story, or variation of the same story, be presented pertaining to a criminal case before a prudent defense attorney would pursue a change of venue? In situations of saturation media coverage, one might presume that any jury pool could possibly be tainted, causing an impartial jury to be hard to find.
Additionally, I would like to applaud Telegram writer Patricia Benoit, who writes incredible stories. I have been in the old Barclay home on South 25th and Avenue H that was mentioned in the March 23 story. So many stories that old place could tell. Benoit’s travel stories are amazing and such a pleasure to read in these uncertain times.
Gary Adams
Temple