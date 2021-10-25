Our illustrious baby-killing president, Joe Biden, speaks out of both sides of his mouth. On one side, he says everyone must be vaccinated to save children. On the other side, he supports abortion.
One source cites 3,000 abortions every day in the United States, making well over one million babies slaughtered every year. According to Johns Hopkins University, over 1.8 million people died worldwide of coronavirus in 2020.
I guess the question is “what is the real pandemic?”
And here is another question: Why does the phrase “My body, my choice” only apply to baby killers and not to those who choose not to have a vaccine?
Steve Kirkham
Belton