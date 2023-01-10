I question the judgment of planting the story on the front page of a newly elected county commissioner with the photo of the statue on the courthouse square. The story on Jan. 2 of something that has been so controversial seems to be a poor way to bring in the new year.
The new commissioner seemingly has similarities to Alexandria Cortez (AOC), who came into office with a wealth of knowledge via being a waitress and bartender. Predictably, Cortez is one of those that gained a small title and suddenly thinks she has vast power. I guess it is all irrelevant anyway as she said the world would end in 12 years. Folks, we only have 8 years left before we all burn to a crisp. Wonder why I had to go to three places to find anti-freeze just a couple weeks ago?
I bet 99.9% of the people in Precinct 4 (Killeen) have no idea that there is some harmless statue sitting in Belton. Anybody know someone that has had to seek medical care, physical or mental, because of the statue?
Some items on the new commissioner’s agenda seem to have merit and I wish him well on most of those even though according to him it will mean a tax increase from you. He stated he will “immediately get to work figuring out a plan to move the statue.”
If that is his main priority I would suggest “slow your roll cowboy,” you just got on the horse. Rethink your priorities.
Gary (Boomer) Adams
Temple