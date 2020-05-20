There has been a recent attempt by the major media and others around this celebration of the victory over the Nazis in Europe on May 8, 1945, to emphasize the importance of the United States and diminish, and even neglect, the importance of Russia’s contribution to that victory.
You should know that in June 1941 Hitler sent 80 percent of his military and his allies totaling 3.5 million troops to invade Russia. The Nazis killed 27 million Russian people and desecrated their land, homes, towns, businesses, and industries during that invasion.
Remember we fought in Europe but the Russians fought in their own country, on their own land. They retreated eastward until the fall rains made mud of the land and roads. Then when the extreme cold and snows came in December 1941, Russia counter-attacked, driving the Nazis westward eventually to the Elbe River where they met U.S. forces.
It was the Russian forces that crushed the bulk of the Nazi forces. It was the Russian soldiers that liberated the terrible concentration camp at Auschwitz in January 1945. Don’t allow history to be changed. Look up this history. Truth must be discovered.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple