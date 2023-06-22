The devil made ’em do it. No the appraisals made ’em do it. The Texas ad valorem tax system is a great one — for county government.
It’s complicated, very flexible and no one can be held accountable for insanely escalating taxes. It is also very easy to manipulate and easy to collect. Not many property owners will sit and watch the home they worked on for years, or a lifetime, be sold on the courthouse steps for nickels on the dollar. I know people who take out a loan yearly to pay theirs and end up paying even more because of interest on their short-term loan.
Property taxes in Texas (funny how Texas and taxes sound more the same every year) have been so good for our state that there are only three other states that have higher property taxes. I think Texas will rectify that. In fact, at the rate property taxes in Texas are being abused, I believe we will have the highest taxes in the country within 10 years. I also believe our elected reps will revel in that statistic.
Ever wonder why there are some exemptions from property taxes? It is certainly not because we have a benevolent and giving government.
It is all about optics. There will always be those who can’t pay their taxes when they can’t keep up with the insanity. Large crowds of handicapped, elderly and disabled vets standing on the courthouse lawn every Monday morning watching their homes and their kids’ inheritance being sold to satisfy tax liens will get property taxes overhauled faster than anything our state reps will ever do — and they know that.
Michael L Moore
Moody