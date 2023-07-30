I was very intrigued by the article in the Telegram about two outstanding Temple citizens, Dr. Andrejs E. Avots-Avotins and Susan Pitts Luck. What an outstanding pair of people.
I worked at Baylor Scott & White for 25 years and often heard his name uttered in high esteem I was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. I never actually worked with Dr. Avots-Avotins but knew of his reputation. He was not only an outstanding practitioner but a true leader and educator.
He studied and read many journals to stay abreast of new findings in his particular expertise. He was the one you wanted to go see if you had gastrointestinal problems. He was extremely active with the residents and medical education as well as numerous projects and committees. His mind never stopped from wanting to learn more and do more. He was a true leader and active in many roles.
Then comes Susan Pitts Luck. The true epitome of a Southern Lady. Wow. If anyone could impress you she could.
As her mother aged Susan was often the weekend hostess at the iconic Bluebonnet Cafe. When you enter the restaurant there stood this icon. Perfect hair. Perfect dress. Perfect smile. You were greeted by name and she would often ask about your family.
But stop. Look. Listen. Behind that outstanding lady was an educated, professional woman dedicated to serve and help others.
Besides being involved in Temple ISD and health care, she served in too many community projects to mention. Anything to help Temple she was involved in. A go getter. A fine representative for our city
Hats off to these two dazzling diamonds. Thank you.
Jim Fry
Temple