The discussion between Mr. Liles and Mr. Fox has been interesting, but I do feel they both have missed the mark!
If one googles “how much has our state government spent busing people entering through our Southern border?” an estimate is stated by government officials doing the transporting.
Since last spring, about $26 million has been spent by our elected officials.
When a friend stopped around 9 a.m. at an IHOP along Interstate 35, and was told it would be an hour-plus wait since they had tables, but didn’t have enough staff. One wonders if we have all gone through the looking glass?
My concern continues to grow, and I wonder if the world is truly upside down? Last spring, I voted to agree that the state Legislature should send me $500-plus from COVID relief dollars to help pay my inflating property taxes.
I was to receive the money just before the November election?
Hey, you guys in Austin! Where’s the money?
Linda Reynolds
Salado