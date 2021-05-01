In ERCOT’s graphed data, windmill output clearly failed beginning even before the February storm. In the green agenda, windmills must not be badmouthed.
In testimony to the Legislature, ERCOT confessed they didn’t have a critical infrastructure list so they turned off gas-field electricity to the Permian Basin. This stopped gas flowing to gas-fired power plants that are used to trim the variability of wind and solar outputs. For 10 years the gas generators have also been abused financially by ERCOT.
Capitol policeman Brian Sicknick suffered no blunt force trauma during the January incursion and left in good shape, according to a text to his brother hours after the siege. Later, he went to a hospital after suffering a stroke. Medical examiners reported the absence of blunt force trauma on his body. He died in a hospital on life support the day after the incursion. The official cause of death was widely unreported.
Eyewitnesses at the Capitol reported Antifa people breaking windows and egging people on. Antifa then left, discarding their MAGA hats while running away.
Showing only minor damage, CNN published the worst damage they found, inside and out. https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/07/us/rioters-capitol-building-damage-photos-trnd/index.html Reported theft was of two laptops and maybe some tablets. Damage and theft reports certainly do not reach millions of dollars. Capitol art curators tallied $24,000.
No firearms were recovered. Only one shot was fired by an even-now unidentified cop. It killed an unarmed woman. One video clearly shows the shot and the bullet hole in the window between her and the cop. I cannot determine numbers for police injuries amid media and official noise.
Peter Jessup
Belton