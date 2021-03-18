Speaking of humanitarian disasters, by involving FEMA in the border mess, the Biden administration has tacitly declared the illegal immigrant flood at the border a disaster.
FEMA’s primary purpose, according to its charter, is to coordinate the response to a disaster that has occurred in the United States and that overwhelms the resources of local and state authorities. Their website states upfront, “Our mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.”
Here’s another thought. President Donald Trump was blamed for separating children from their parents after the illegal aliens crossed the border. Now, President Joe Biden’s policies separate children from their parents before they cross the border. The result is still detention of children in Obama/Biden built detention centers.
A reminder: children means an age of 18 or less.
Peter Jessup
Belton