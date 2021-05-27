“Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.” A letter to the editor states Dr. Scott Atlas says masks are not preventative.
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, said of Atlas, “He’s an MRI guy (radiologist) … he has no expertise in any of this stuff.”
As an “advisor” appointee of President Donald Trump, he was very willing to endorse Trump’s total indifference.
To promote the idea that the incidence of virus was higher in states with the strictest lockdown belies the real truth. A Johns Hopkins University study found that states with Republican governors experienced far greater numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths during the pandemic. The study said that less stringent CDC disciplines contributed to the imbalance.
The virus has now killed over 265,000 Americans. Dr. Anthony Fauci did say he thought masks were not that important on March 8, 2020, based on data available at the time. March 11, Trump said, “Our team is doing a great job with coronavirus.” March 16, Trump said, “I’d rate (our response) a 10. I think we’ve done a great job.” March 29, 2020, Trump said, “My administration has done a job on really working across government and with the private sector, and it has been incredible. It’s a beautiful thing to watch ...”
On April 3, 2020, after reviewing all available data, the CDC started suggesting the wearing of masks and they have continually stressed the importance of wearing masks to prevent spreading of the virus.
Raymond Arsenault
Belton