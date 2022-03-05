I fully agree with Jose Martinez in his letter to the editor published in the March 3 Telegram. We have seen conflict after conflict intervened in (if not initiated) by the U.S. government, especially since World War II, all in the name of “democracy.”
People are making money out of these interventions and invasions at our (especially those in the military) expense. It makes me suspect that the politicians who enable this misbehavior are puppets of those providing major financing to their political careers (along with promoting global unrest). I remember when, due to its fictional nuclear weapons, the younger Bush sent massive U.S. troops to complete his father’s occupation of Iraq. At the time I was working on a doctorate at the University of Texas-Austin and was indignant that native and foreign fellow students were critical of this endeavor.
After years of further interventionism, my eyes are open. Presidents of both parties are responsible, along with Congress. Think of our intervention in the Korean War and the Vietnam War; our assistance in the overthrow of Mubarak in Egypt and Gaddafi in Libya (did that improve the situation in those countries and region, any more than the removal from power of Hussein in Iraq?).
It’s time to call both parties to account.
Robert Worley
Temple