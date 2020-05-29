Kudos to the gentleman’s plea in the May 22 letter to the editor. I hope many people read it and if they are not wearing their mask, please do.
This morning the Telegram reported another increase in Covid-19 cases. We are not “out of the woods” yet. This very well could go on into the fall with new cases continuing to rise. If we don’t try our best to protect each other, who else is?
I do not “enjoy” wearing my mask, it does get hot and uncomfortable, but I do it for you and you should do it for me. It’s so little to ask if we want our city to be a safe zone protecting our citizens and our children. Yes we want to get back to normal, we all do, but by just wearing your mask when shopping in stores and showing everyone you come in contact with that you, yes you, are trying your best to be a thoughtful citizen.
I can’t do much, but at least I can do this. This too will pass, but it has not passed yet, please do your part and show courtesy by wearing your mask. You may save a life. How great would that be!
Virginia Wallace
Temple