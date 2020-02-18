I have been thanked several times for my military service. I am a retired veteran of two wars, Korea and Vietnam, and 31 years in the Air Force. My first tour in Vietnam, I was arrested in LAX when a long-haired clown called me names and made the mistake of grabbing me. That didn’t go well for him. As we were being led out of the airport a cop asked me if I was on my way to Vietnam. When I told him yes, he took off the cuffs and wished me luck. Things weren’t so good for GIs in those days.
Now we are being thanked and I don’t know how to take it. I tell them you’re welcome and if I can, I tell them to me it was an honor and a privilege to serve. That’s how we were taught. All three of my brothers and one of my sisters were in World War II.
After I retired I was asked to help form an Air Force side to the Texas State Guard in the DFW area. The Texas State Guard, at that time, was all part of the Texas Army National Guard. Their job is to maintain the Guard base when the Guard deploys. Many more folks wanted to help any way they could — they were very enthusiastic and became excellent volunteers. The Air Guard unit in NAS Fort Worth is a C-130 unit and deployed several times when I was assigned there. We maintained the unit when they were deployed helping out disaster areas, such as for hurricane relief. I am very proud of all of them. The state owes them a large thank you for all they do.
George H. Barrett
Belton