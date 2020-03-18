What’s burning?
As I drive south on Interstate 35 and east on FM 93, I am struck by the total clearing of land. The decimation protocol for developers in this area is striking. Not only do we lose the carbon sequestration the land and vegetation provide, we lose habitat for various creatures a lot of children haven’t had an opportunity to experience. In addition, the land conserves water and mitigates flooding. (Consider placing land in public land trusts.)
To top off this injury to our ecosystem, the brush and trees are burned instead of shredded. How about that for climate responsibility?
In the next elections, I will be looking for responsible leaders who promote environmental, racial and economic justice. I ask all of us to look at our responsibility as individuals and as a community to protect our natural resources and work together. If we keep our focus on selfish pursuits, we may discover too late what is really important.
Please be good stewards of our Earth, let your voice be heard, act for good, and look for God in all things.
Pamela Mathews
Temple