Breast cancer doesn’t stop, and neither should the women of Central Texas.
It was smart to postpone non-urgent care, like mammograms, at the height of the pandemic. However, medical facilities are offering mammograms again. If you are a woman age 40 or older, now is a perfect time to schedule your mammogram appointment.
Mammography (still) saves lives. Delaying your mammogram means increasing the likelihood that breast cancer is detected when it is more advanced and less treatable. It’s been smart to play it safe — but now that means getting the mammogram you need to help ensure you can be there for your family for many years to come. For the most benefit, all women age 40 and older should have yearly mammography. Women at higher than average risk should begin getting mammograms earlier. Don’t wait — the life you save may be your own.
Dr. Debra Monticciolo
Temple