It’s overwhelmingly disheartening to see a Sunday editorial repeat unfounded accusations regarding vote counting procedures.
Legally certified poll watchers are not being kept, or escorted, out of counting facilities. Self-anointed “poll watchers” are not allowed inside, nor are those who will not follow safety protocols and rules of decorum. The latter is at issue with the concern of proximity to those counting. One court has allowed watchers to be moved from 10 to 6 feet from those being watched. Perhaps you happened to see the “60 Minutes” segment in which Republican City Commissioner Al Schmidt, in charge of the vote counting in Philadelphia, recounted the threats of violence to which he and those working with him are being subjected. Yes, that is a Republican in charge.
Interestingly, neighboring Ohio began the process of opening and counting mail ballots prior to election day. There, as in Florida, President-elect Biden jumped out to a large lead only to be surpassed by in-person voting for the president. In Pennsylvania the GOP legislature would allow no change in laws that required these votes not to be opened or counted until polls closed.
Those in the media have a constitutionally imbued freedom. It brings a responsibility to not spread harmful accusations with such minimal information to support them. Accusations that will serve to further undermine our faith in government. Should evidence exist to prove actual perfidy taking place, then offenders can be prosecuted.
Garry Sisco
Temple