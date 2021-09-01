In response to Dr. Girija Chintapalli’s letter on July 23, the doctor said that if Donald Trump would have come forward with positive statements about the vaccine a lot of his supporters would heed his advice and take the vaccine.
The letter said that Trump had wasted six months of precious time in “wallowing over the delusional belief that he won the election.” Trump is the one who made it possible for us to have the vaccine in such a short time (Biden takes the credit).
I am 91 years of age, of sound mind and good health. I am a Republican since 1985. The Democratic Party today is in no way the one I grew up in. I do not always like what Trump has to say, but I have great appreciation for all the positive things he accomplished in four short years. I am sad he is not our president at this time.
Joe Biden and his Democrats (Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris and all the rest) are destroying our beautiful United States of America. It’s heartbreaking to see what this administration is doing.
Why in the world, doctor, would you expect Donald Trump to be responsible for Biden’s mess?
And yes, Trump’s followers would heed his advice because we care about America’s future.
You are confused, doctor. It is not Trump who has wasted six months of precious time, it is Biden whom you helped elect as president.
Betty Thrasher
Temple