Some politicians suggest American taxpayers should pay for ridiculous price increases in power during this disaster, the answer being it.
U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas 10th indicated federal funds (aka tax dollars) that became available with President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration should be used not only to repair storm damage, but also pay sky-high energy bills. This may seem reasonable, until you realize where that money is going — to Texas energy companies. I am sure that Jerry Jones (who owns a natural gas company) would love the government paying for the natural gas he sold at 16,000 percent above pre-disaster market price.
Using government funds to pay these bills is not the answer. To do so legitimizes what happened. We would be approving insane prices for these critical resources during a natural disaster. Someone selling packs of bottled water for $50 is open to criminal prosecution and fines, while energy companies doing the same would get a bunch of our taxpayer money.
The solution is simple. Just as government works to prevent price gouging by making the sale of critical goods for more than the retail price due to a natural disaster illegal, our state government should prohibit energy companies from doing the same. The Legislature should enact a law that allows the governor to set an appropriate price for critical resources (power, natural gas, oil, etc.) during a declared emergency. This legislation should retroactively cover this latest disaster and require these companies to adjust their bills.
We cannot allow energy companies to profit from their own failures. They failed to winterize and ensure critical resources for Texans during a natural disaster. To pay them more for this failure is unconscionable.
Katie Thieme
Temple