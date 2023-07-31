The Supreme Court in its infinite lack of reason and caring ruled against the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan — a plan to help alleviate some of the crushing debt that students acquire trying to educate themselves.
But the court has failed to require “certain” people to repay their own government loans. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) represents 489,000 eligible borrowers that the court turned down but the $1.4 million the senator received as part of the COVID relief Paycheck Protection Program was not required to be paid back.
From Kentucky, 90,000 eligible borrowers were turned down by the court. But Bret Guthrie (R-Ky.) had his $4.3 million PPP payment forgiven. Marjorie Green (R-Ga.) represents 91,000 borrowers with unforgiven debt. But she had her $180,000 PPP payment forgiven. Roger Williams (R-Texas) had his $1,430,000 PPP payment forgiven. Carol Muller (R-W.V.) had a $3.1 million PPP payment forgiven. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) had $2.3 million in PPP payments. Mike Kelley (R-Pa.) took $974,000 in PPP payments and it was forgiven. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) had his $306,000 PPP loan forgiven. Kevin Kern (R-Okla.) got $1,070,000 in PPP money and this was also forgiven.
Unfortunately there are more examples of loan forgiveness. The court wants students to repay their school loans but members of Congress can have their loans forgiven. One would think that what is good for the goose is good for the gander. This court decision is bad and it is bad politics and it will come back to haunt the Republican Party.
Larry Cowan
Temple
Editor’s note: As noted on www.pandemicoversight.gov, “The intent of the (Paycheck Protection) program was to provide incentives for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.”