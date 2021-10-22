The current supply chain problems are completely the fault of California. Three years ago, the California Air Resources Board passed a rule that only big rigs with the latest emission equipment could operate in California as of this year.
By law, they held public meetings before rule making. They were told what the consequences of the rule would be. Big companies like Walmart and Home Depot immediately began to prepare by finding alternatives to shipping through California ports.
When the rule took effect it dropped the number of big rigs allowed to operate in California by half, from 400,000 to 200,000. This is the cause of the jammed-up ports and parked container ships.
This was a clean air rule. California already had the cleanest air in decades, but that never matters to the California Air Resources Board. These people know exactly what they are doing and have full support of the Californian government.
Here are a few other things they did with full knowledge of the consequences: No new power plants and shutting down nuclear plants early causing brownouts, blackouts and very high electricity prices.
Electric cars anyone? Wind and solar are no solution there or in Texas where wind power has already destabilized our grid. No new water projects in more than 50 years as the population grew dramatically, causing constant water restrictions and man-made drought. No new oil and gas drilling, causing very high gasoline prices. Wildfires from rotten forest management. Worst schools in America, etc.
Peter Jessup
Belton