An African-American writer, Lerone Bennett Jr. once wrote: “When someone removes the cataracts of whiteness from our eyes, and when we look with unclouded vision on the bloody shadows of the American past, we will recognize for the first time that the Afro-American, who was so often second in freedom, was also second in slavery.”
Pre-revolutionary Colonies were established by the King of England and many time unscrupulous merchants. Since a quest for precious metals failed, landowners turned to farming for a cash crop.
In 1618, London authorities realized indigenous peoples could not be subjugated as needed laborers. They resorted to gathering hundreds of children and shipping them to Virginia. Under the falsehood of an act of charity, they were sold to planters working the fields: over half perished within the year. The practice continued and spread. Shipments of vagrants, petty criminals and over 60,000 convicts were transported. They became indentured servants in the service of land owners. The legality of this brutal tactic was given by a Lord Chief Justice who would empty the King’s jails.
Others included those kidnapped off the streets and tricked unsuspecting. Along with black slave trade, an estimate of 10,000 whites per year resulted in an estimated 300,000 finding themselves as owned property prior to 1775.
It is important to note that those of color were not the only people enslaved and treated unjustly.
Many generations have passed since the days of a shared servitude. Isn’t it time to forget historic misery and live in peace.?
Reference: Don Jordan and Michael Walsh, authors of “White Cargo.”
David F. Burrows
Temple