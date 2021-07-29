In response to Jose Martinez, who took something I wrote previously out of context and turned it into a race debate about Anglo-Americans taking over Texas from the Mexicans.
A little history lesson: President Santa Anna requested from the U.S. government to send the Anglo-Americans to come into Texas and settle the frontier because for two reasons. Mexico did not have the armed forces to subdue the Indians that inhabited this part of the country. He also knew the frontier Anglo-Americans and Mexicans who lived here could withstand the harshness of the land and marauding Indians.
Santa Anna was a socialist Democrat patterned after the regalism of the monarchs of Spain. Mexico subjugated the Aztecs and Apaches in Mexico and tried to subjugate them along the Rio Grande valley.
Santa Anna and his predecessors gave the Rio Grande Valley the name “Los Colinas.” Anglo-Americans/Mexican citizens did not come up with that name.
It was the Southern Democrats that did the lynching and other endeavors, not the northern politicians. Robstown, Texas, which is predominantly Mexican, is still called a “Los Colinas” to this day. Perhaps Mr. Martinez is racist for his lack of history. Lies have a way of emboldening people; truth has its foot on firm footing.
My wife is Spanish-American whose family has lived in South Texas for 400 years and she does not have a problem with IDs for legal votes. She’s been married 50 years to an Anglo-American fifth-generation Texan.
Ron Thomas
Temple