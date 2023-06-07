Christian Nationalists would have you believe that our great Nation was founded on the 10 Commandments. Those commandments run counter to our laws and freedoms.
“I am the Lord, your God … you shall have no other Gods before me.” The Constitution protects our freedom to worship as we choose. The people, not God, are supreme.
The Constitution is godless as it proclaims, “We the people.”
“You shall not make for yourself an image in the form of anything in heaven above or on the earth beneath or in the waters below. You shall not bow down to them or worship them; for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the parents to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me, but showing love to a thousand generations of those who love me and keep my commandments." Exodus 20:2-17.
The Eight Amendment states “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.” Children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren should not be punished for the sins of the parent.
John Adams said the nation was “founded on the natural authority of the people alone without a pretense of miracle or mystery.”
Article VI of the Constitution says, “This Constitution … shall be the Supreme Law of the land.”
Mayin Ho
Killeen