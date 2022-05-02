Today’s Telegram could be a reflection on time. There are many reflections on time, such as “time will expose everything.” I think that is true but the problem is how much time is needed.
I am proud to say that is the story of my mother and father. My mother’s family was a die-hard Confederate and my dad’s a die-hard Union family. The expression of love conquers everything was true in my family.
The Ashby’s date back to the 1640s when Edward Ashby was born in Virginia. His father landed in the 1620s in Massachusetts and then went to Virginia. When the government gave aid to war vets the older part of the family proved that the Ashby family had fought in every U.S. war up until World War II.
My mother’s family had just as many talking points and had officers in the Confederate army.
There is an old saying “together we stand” and “apart we fall.” The question I ask the Commissioners Court is how does relocation of a statue fit America. Is it to segregate America into the good, bad and ugly? Is it to appease the black community?
I think not; they more than whites want the truth. If so I would remind them that a free black man in Louisiana holds the record for ownership of the number of slaves. He used ships that went to the landing of the blacks from Africa in the Caribbean and sold them to the Southern land owners.
The point is America has a lot of ugly with the Civil War and other areas. It is not good to black out that history.
Charles Ashby
Temple