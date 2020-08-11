In granting civil rights protections for gender identity and sexual orientation:
-- The U.S. Supreme Court has “exalted itself above ... God” and called the Creator and “LORD God of truth” a liar (2 Thes 2:4; Psa 31:5). Jesus Christ, who “created all things,” said, “Have ye not read, that He which made them at the beginning made them male and female?” (Eph 3:9; Col 1:16; Mat 19:4-6 KJV).
-- SCOTUS has “made void the laws” of the “Judge of all the earth” (Psa 119:126; Gen 18:25). “Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind” nor “wear that which pertaineth” to the opposite sex. Both are “abomination” (Lev 18:22; Deu 22:5).
-- SCOTUS has criminalized obedience to God’s command. “Have no fellowship with ... works of darkness, but ... reprove them” (Eph 5:11).
-- SCOTUS is forcing LGBTs’ “wicked” abominable sins against God and “against nature” upon all Americans (Gen 13:13: Rom 1:26).
“He that justifieth the wicked, and he that condemneth the just … both are abomination to the LORD” (Prov 17:15). “Judgment is turned away backward ... Truth is fallen in the street ... He that departeth from evil” becomes “a prey” (Isa 59:14,15).
“They that forsake (God’s) law praise the wicked” (Prov 28:4) — like Justice Kavanaugh did in his dissent.
“Saith the LORD” it is a “horrible thing” to “strengthen ... the hands of evildoers ... They are all of them unto Me as Sodom and ... Gomorrah” (Jer 23:11,14). “They overpass the deeds of the wicked (LGBTs) … and the right of the needy do they not judge (Louisiana abortion ruling) ... Saith the LORD: shall not my soul be avenged on such a nation as this?” (Jer 5:28,29).
Michael W. Ellis
Belton