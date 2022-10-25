What a joy it was to read tarticles Monday about two exceptional events at the Bell County Expo over the weekend and to realize that it was the vision begun 35 years ago that makes events like this possible.
My hat is off to the taxpayers of Bell County for funding and participating in events in our unique Bell County Exposition Center, which makes all these things possible. “Smooth Operators,” was an a very unusual competition for Peruvian horses.
Who would have thought our center would be privy to the 400-year-old breed with competitors coming from Peru, Canada, Florida, Idaho, Minnesota, Colorado, California and Texas to compete in our wonderful Equine/Livestock Center.
The other competition was the Travis County Kennel Club with more than 100 dogs competing in all sorts of agility training over three days. This competition’s participants came from all over the country too. Events like these and so many others are to the credit, not only to management, but to the varied activity spaces that can accommodate many different kinds of activities from concerts, meetings, conferences, parties, graduations, etc., and many different livestock and animal venues.
All these bring in people from many places who also provide income for hotels, restaurants, etc. We should be proud of our Bell County Expo and make sure it continues to enhance the reputation of Bell County forever. That reputation should never be on sale to any other entity for any price. We put our faith into its concept and it has paid off in opportunities we never could have had available on our doorstep. Thanks, everyone!
Becky Garth
Temple