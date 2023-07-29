The Supreme Court’s authority and reputation rest upon the perception that the rulings are just, fair, and their best interpretation of the law.
Unfortunately it has recently come to light that at least three of the court members have received monetary gifts, free transportation, and free lodging, all from people who had or are yet to have cases before the court. And none of this remuneration was reported on those justices’ tax forms. As the saying goes, Caesar’s wife must be above reproach.
And then there is the so-called “Shadow Docket” which has come to light. Normally the court allows cases to work their way through the system up to the High Court, but it is now clear that the court has gone looking for cases to review with the assumed goal of changing the law to a more conservative bent.
To my knowledge this practice has never been done before. Caesar’s wife is doing fine. The Supreme Court not so much.
Ben Liles
Salado