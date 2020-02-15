Guilt. It can be a hammer that breaks you or a chisel that shapes you. It’s what you have when you’ve done something wrong.
It’s a state of being. It’s something our conscience scans for and alerts us of, just like virus protection on our computers. We may acknowledge it, or we may push it to the back of our mind. Guilt can be removed by admitting what you’re guilty of and then staying clear from the behavior that made you guilty. While there still may be lasting effects involved to yourself or others, you can remove yourself from guilt.
People think guilt and shame are the same thing. They aren’t, but they are related. Shame is a feeling you can have from something you did wrong, or something someone else did.
Shame is dangerous to our emotional health. It helps no one. Choosing to live with shame is like keeping yourself in a prison cell. Realize that you’re not alone in being guilty or in being hurt by someone else. Choose to either remove yourself from the guilt causing the shame or to understand that you’re not responsible for the actions of others. This choice will change your life. It can remove decades-old emotional chains and let you live in peace. Seek counsel if you need help — even if that’s just a friend you confide in and get encouragement from.
Cheryl Van Dam
Temple