Will someone get him a big red nose that lights up. Put him on a unicycle, or maybe his skate board, and send him on his merry way.
How many times do the people of Texas have tell him “fool me once, your bad,” “fool me twice well it ain’t going to happen.” Beto has got two chances of winning the governor race, slim and none. (No, take out the slim.)
My question is what happens to all the money he raises to run, after it is all over and he goes home. Does he get to keep what’s not spent on his campaign?
Who keeps track of those funds?
I’ve never really heard anyone explain how that all works. If he gets to pay back to his self what he spent out of his own pocket, well that’s a lot of eating high on the hog from now to election time on some ones else’s dime.
But really folks does he really think Texans are going to elect (well I’m trying to think of the right word) let’s say person, that wants to take away their guns?
Not now, not ever.
Irv Cummings
Temple